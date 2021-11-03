e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:52 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Revenue official caught taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Damoh

The complainant tipped off the Lokayukta, and the accused official was caught red-handed.
PTI
Representative Image |

Representative Image |

Advertisement

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police on Wednesday caught a revenue inspector while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing ex-gratia payment to a man in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, an official said.

Revenue inspector Manoj Tantuvay had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 commission for releasing Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the complainant for the death of his father, Lokayukta inspector Manju Singh said.

The complainant tipped off the Lokayukta, and the accused official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount at a market in the city, she said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, the official added.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Stopped from ‘excessive’ use of mobile phone, student consumes poison

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal