Madhya Pradesh: Stopped from ‘excessive’ use of mobile phone, student consumes poison

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A class-11 student allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance after her parents scolded her for excessive use of mobile phone in Chhatarpur district, sources said on Wednesday.

The student is undergoing treatment at Chhatarpur district hospital, where her condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place at Maharajpur locality of the district. The family members of the student told police that she was addicted to using mobile phone. The family members tried to persuade her, but she didn’t stop using mobile phone.

On Tuesday, her mother scolded her and forced her to stop using the phone. This irked the student so much that she consumed a poisonous substance.

The student, who is admitted at the district hospital, was also seen using the phone.

The doctors said that the student would be sent to a counsellor after she recovered.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 12:24 PM IST