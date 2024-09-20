 Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

A person was beaten up by DP Ojha, a resident of the same area, while he was urinating in front of Vivekanand Complex. He was also forced to do the cleaning using his clothes.

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda | Representational Image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident, a retired income tax officer was arrested for allegedly forcing a minor to clean sewage while using his shirt.

The incident unfolded in front of the Vivekanand Complex, where a man named Ajay Sarware was also assaulted by the accused, identified as DP Ojha, while he was urinating in public.Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh confirmed the arrest and stated that a case has been registered under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Act, along with relevant assault charges."

A person was beaten up by DP Ojha, a resident of the same area, while he was urinating in front of Vivekanand Complex. He was also forced to do the cleaning using his clothes. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. A case has been registered under the ST Act and sections of assault," Harda Police Station in-charge Prahlad Singh said while speaking to ANI. Earlier, in August, a video emerged from MP's Katni where a 15-year-old boy and his grandmother were seen brutally being beaten up inside the GRP Police station.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Delayed Action Against Quacks Sparks Concern In Alirajpur's Nanpur Area
article-image

According to the police, the incident occurred in October last year but the video of it surfaced on social media.Taking congizance of the video, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered suspension of the accused.CM Yadav posted on X, "An old assault video of the officer/employees of GRP Katni station is going viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Doctor Associated With Sheena Bora Murder Case Dismisses Summons By Special CBI Court
Doctor Associated With Sheena Bora Murder Case Dismisses Summons By Special CBI Court
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Joins Congress
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Joins Congress
Maharashtra Government Amended Committee For Safety Of School Kids Now Has 21 Members
Maharashtra Government Amended Committee For Safety Of School Kids Now Has 21 Members
'Helpline Used To Silence Staff': EY South Africa Employee Calls Out Company After Anna Sebastian Perayil's Death Due To Work Stress
'Helpline Used To Silence Staff': EY South Africa Employee Calls Out Company After Anna Sebastian Perayil's Death Due To Work Stress

As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately directed the DIG (Deputy Inspector General) Railway to visit the spot for investigation. As per the preliminary investigation, orders have been given to suspend the then police station in-charge of GRP Katni, one head constable and four constables with immediate effect.""Along with this, all senior police officers have been directed to ensure that such misconduct should not be repeated in future," he said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

DAVV Convocation 2024: 'Ahilyabai A Shining Example Of Women Empowerment' Says President Droupadi...

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

Madhya Pradesh: Retired Income Tax Officer Arrested For Assaulting Minor In Harda

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Meet Industrialists In Kolkata, Hold Roadshow ‘Invest In Madhya...

Ghats, Water Bodies Littered With Leftover Material In Bhopal

Ghats, Water Bodies Littered With Leftover Material In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: EOW Registers Case Against Indore-Based Two Builders

Madhya Pradesh: EOW Registers Case Against Indore-Based Two Builders