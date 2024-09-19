Madhya Pradesh: Delayed Action Against Quacks Sparks Concern In Alirajpur's Nanpur Area

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A growing public outcry in the Nanpur block of Alirajpur district highlights the lack of decisive action against quacks (unqualified medical practitioners) operating in the area. Despite explicit orders from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to curb fraudulent medical practices, local health department officials appear to be stalling, much to residents' frustration. For months, villagers have raised concerns over unqualified medical practitioners running illegal clinics, risking public health.

However, while some inspections and sample collections have taken place recently, no formal charges or FIRs have been filed against the quacks. This delay in prosecuting these individuals has triggered widespread skepticism about the commitment of health officials to protecting the public.

Allegations of collusion

Villagers are increasingly suspicious of a possible collusion between BMO Patel and the unqualified doctors. They allege that as soon as the initial government-led inspections occurred, local health officials ceased any real intervention. As a result, poor and tribal patients are left to seek treatment from these dubious clinics, often at exorbitant prices. Reports suggest that daily, lakhs of rupees are extracted from impoverished patients in exchange for unregulated medical care. One angry villager questioned, "Why are the responsible officers so lenient toward those playing with the health of the poor?" This sentiment is echoed by many who are demanding accountability from those in charge.

Official responses and inaction

The BMO of Nanpur health centre acknowledged that a ‘Panchnama’ (a formal report) had been filed regarding the illegal clinics. However, none of the clinic operators have been able to provide legitimate qualifications to back their medical practice. The case has since been forwarded to the CMHO for further review, with vague promises of 'action soon'. SDM Tapish Pandey said that the issue was being handled as per the collector’s directives. Nevertheless, the delay in registering formal complaints or FIRs raises serious doubts, with villagers questioning why enforcement is so slow. The lack of clarity from the health department has left many to wonder if the authorities are complicit in prolonging the situation.

Health risks persist for villagers

While investigations remain incomplete, villagers who seek help at Nanpur health centre find themselves abandoned, with no access to qualified doctors. Many patients have resorted to home remedies or the services of quacks due to the absence of legitimate care. This neglect has placed many vulnerable residents in a precarious position, as they battle deteriorating health without adequate support. Efforts to reach BMO Patel for comment have been unsuccessful, raising concerns about the transparency of the health department's actions. District health officer Dr Devendra Sunhare also declined to provide a detailed response, citing other work commitments.