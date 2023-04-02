Madhya Pradesh: Residents of village deprived of ration from five months in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gross mismanagement and irregularities seem to have taken over the ration shops located in Andhiyara village of Chhatarpur district, as alleged by the villagers. Villagers alleged that they have been visiting Sewa Sahakari Samiti of the village for five months now but are not getting ration.

Villagers levelled further allegations against shopkeepers incharge of the ration shops, who often say that the ration would arrive the next day and ask the villagers to return to their homes. A villager named Dhanshu Lodhi told the media that he had been running from pillar to post for procuring ration, but to no avail. Another woman, requesting anonymity, said that she had been given the receipt for purchasing ration for 2 months, but did not receive it till date.

Another villager Ganesh Basore said that he had raised the issue at the CM Helpline. The ones who were incharge of the CM Helpline said that they had resolved the issue, but the ration was still a far cry for him as well as the other villagers.

Bijawar SDM, Rahul Siladiya, when contacted regarding the issue, said that he needed a written complaint in this regard from the commoners, after which the matter would be probed and the shop would be shut if the shopkeepers are found to be guilty.