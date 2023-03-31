Madhya Pradesh: Police seize six country-made guns, 45 cartridges from car in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police on Friday claimed to have confiscated six country-made guns and 45 cartridges from a car, official sources said.

According to superintendent of police Amit Sanghi, there was a vehicle on Chhatrasal Square. The arms were found in the vehicle.

The driver of the car ran away after he had an altercation with three youths.

Sanghi said that the driver of the vehicle Vimlesh Verma had an altercation with three youths and they began to attack one another.

At that moment, sub-inspector DD Shakya and head constable Virendra Ahirwar reached the spot, Sanghi said.

As soon as the youths and Verma saw the police, they ran away. When the police checked the vehicle, they found arms in it. The police registered a case at Chhatarpur Kotwali.

Liquor worth Rs 42 lakh seized

A truck loaded with liquor worth Rs 42 lakh was seized during checking on Mahoba road on Friday, the police said.

When the police stopped the truck and checked it, they found 1600 cartons beer worth Rs 42 lakh in it.

Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said the truck, which was coming from Bhopal, carried the pass of Karnataka. Sanghi said that the driver had been arrested.