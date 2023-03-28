Madhya Pradesh: Doctors not available at district hospital in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Functioning of the district hospital has not improved, despite collector Sandeep GR’s best efforts.

Most of the doctors are not available on the hospital premises. Consequently, the patients suffer. Some of them even visit the clinics of quacks.

According to sources in the hospital, many doctors run clinics at their residences.

A few days ago, the collector inspected the hospital, and he was unhappy about the way it is functioning.

OPD timings

There are two shifts for OPD at the hospital: one begins at 9am and continues till 2pm. The other shift begins from 5pm and continues till 6pm.

Nevertheless, in both shifts, the doctors are found in their chambers.

52 doctors posted in hospital

Efforts are on to make hospital hi-tech. There are 52 doctors in the hospital.

Of them, 20 are class one officers, and 32 are class two officers, but when the patients reach there, most of the doctors are not available in their chambers.

A few patients who come from rural areas say that they come to the hospital in the morning, but as the doctors are not available they return home without getting any medical advice.

According to civil surgeon Dr GL Ahirwar, 52 doctors have been posted in the hospital.

There are two shifts for OPD and three for emergency cases, Ahirwar said.

All the doctors have separate chambers and they should be available there, he said, adding notices have been issued to many of them for not being available in their chambers.

Boy falls prey to quack

A boy named Mohit Sahu, resident of Devpur village, was down with fever. His parents took him to a quack Ravi Katare who gave the boy an injection.

As soon as he was given the injection, the boy lost senses in his legs. His treatment continued for two months, but the boy did not get any relief.

The case came to light on Tuesday when his father Raghuveer Sahu took the boy to a public hearing. The collector, after hearing the case, directed the officials to take legal action against the quack.