MP Shocker: Chhatarpur baba buries himself in a pit to take 48-hour 'Samadhi', police rushes for action

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a baba buried himself in a pit to take 'samadhi' in Gauraiya Haar area of Chhatarpur.

According to information, a baba named Narayan Das Kushwaha dug a pit near Siddha Baba temple and laid into it. He, then, covered the pit with soil in an attempt to take 'samadhi' for 48 hours.

The incident came to light when the police administration received information about it and rushed to the spot.

The police and Tehsildar reached the spot and are currently preparing a panchnama to remove the tomb near the Siddha Baba temple.

The police administration is likely to take action against the baba for his reckless behavior. This incident has caused shock and disbelief among the locals in the area.