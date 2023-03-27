Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver rams into roadside restaurant in inebriated state, kills man and two cattle in Chhatarpur

Accident | Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck rammed into a roadside restaurant operating on the Chhatarpur-Damoh national highway on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the police said.

The driver of the truck was allegedly in an inebriated state. A man and two cattle, who were inside the restaurant were killed in the incident, the police added.

Operator of the restaurant, Dhansu Lodhi told the media that a truck was streaming at a high speed towards his restaurant on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, which rammed into the restaurant eventually. He added that he and his employees managed to escape, while a man sleeping inside the restaurant, identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh, who was also a truck driver, was run over by the truck. Two cattle were also run over by it, he further said.

He continued by saying that the driver of the truck was allegedly in an inebriated state and was even oblivious of the direction in which he was driving towards. After the incident occurred, the driver fled the spot, while the locals informed the police of the incident.

The police rushed to the spot and seized the truck. They have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver.