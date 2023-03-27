 Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver rams into roadside restaurant in inebriated state, kills man and two cattle in Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Truck driver rams into roadside restaurant in inebriated state, kills man and two cattle in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Truck driver rams into roadside restaurant in inebriated state, kills man and two cattle in Chhatarpur

Operator of the restaurant, Dhansu Lodhi told the media that a truck was streaming at a high speed towards his restaurant on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, which rammed into the restaurant eventually

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
article-image
Accident | Representative Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding truck rammed into a roadside restaurant operating on the Chhatarpur-Damoh national highway on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the police said.

The driver of the truck was allegedly in an inebriated state. A man and two cattle, who were inside the restaurant were killed in the incident, the police added.

Operator of the restaurant, Dhansu Lodhi told the media that a truck was streaming at a high speed towards his restaurant on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, which rammed into the restaurant eventually. He added that he and his employees managed to escape, while a man sleeping inside the restaurant, identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh, who was also a truck driver, was run over by the truck. Two cattle were also run over by it, he further said.

He continued by saying that the driver of the truck was allegedly in an inebriated state and was even oblivious of the direction in which he was driving towards. After the incident occurred, the driver fled the spot, while the locals informed the police of the incident.

The police rushed to the spot and seized the truck. They have also launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver.

Read Also
MP: There will be an inquiry, says SDM in Chhatarpur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Three goons planning to loot fall into police dragnet in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Three goons planning to loot fall into police dragnet in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Priority will be to deal severe blow to criminals, says Narmadapuram IG Irshad Wali

Madhya Pradesh: Priority will be to deal severe blow to criminals, says Narmadapuram IG Irshad Wali

Bhopal: Minor among 4 held for duping women of gold ornaments

Bhopal: Minor among 4 held for duping women of gold ornaments

Madhya Pradesh: Biker killed, pillion rider hurt in road accident in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Biker killed, pillion rider hurt in road accident in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Friends Club wins final match of cricket Mahakumbh in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: Friends Club wins final match of cricket Mahakumbh in Sagar