MP: There will be an inquiry, says SDM in Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): There are irregularities in construction of a bridge on the Bhelda-Amarvang Marg under the PM’s village road construction scheme, said villagers.

A 24-metre-long bridge was approved. A sum of Rs 102.30 lakh was sanctioned for the work. There are complaints that the contractor dealing with the work is using poor quality material.

According to some villagers, before starting the work, the contractor did not make any arrangements for traffic diversion. Consequently, the commuters are facing problems. Villagers said the officials had inspected the under-construction bridge, but they did not take any action.

A few villagers also complained to officials about the poor quality material used for constructing the bridge. The villagers lodged a volley of complaints on CM helpline. Though the officials have inspected the work after receiving complaints, they did not take action against the contractor. When the issue was put up before sub-divisional magistrate Badamalhra Rahul Siladia, he said he would inspect the work. If poor quality material is being used in the construction, he will take action against the guilty, Siladia said.