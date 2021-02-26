Madhya Pradesh reports 46% second-dose vaccinations

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 46 per cent vaccination of the second dose with 160,650 absolute vaccinations so far, while the state tally of the first dose of vaccination went up to 651,647 against 770,125.

Sehore leads with 71 per cent, with 3,967 vaccinations so far. Guna reported 64 per cent, with 2,386 vaccinations.

Bhopal reported 32 per cent, with 8,442 vaccinations, while Indore reported 46 per cent, with 13,356 vaccinations so far.

Katni, Chhindwara and Dhar reported 62 per cent vaccinations each. Chhindwara reported 5,886, while Katni reported 3,637 vaccinations and Dhar reported 6,635 vaccinations.

Madhya Pradesh reported 332 corona cases, pushing the tally to 261,013 and toll to 3,862 with new three deaths.

The state reported a 2 per cent corona-positive rate, with 16,070 samples being sent for testing, while 759 samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Indore reported 96 corona cases, taking the tally to 59,330 and toll to 933, while Bhopal reported 58 corona cases, taking the tally to 43,931 and toll to 618. Jabalpur and Gwalior reported 18 corona cases each.

Besides, Burhanpur, which was once the ideal city because of almost nil active cases, now has 37 active cases, while Dindori has reported 30 active cases. Around 2,518 are active cases at the state level.