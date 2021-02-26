Madhya Pradesh: Death of clerk not related to Covid-19 vaccine: Barwani CMHO

She said that around 10,000 health workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the district and no one had any problem. Rajni Sen also had no problem after getting first dose of vaccine.

Dr Singare said that the woman was given a vaccine at 3.30 pm on Tuesday and she was healthy after that.

A total 10 persons including Rajani and nine other people including two doctors, were vaccinated along from the same vial. But for Sen all are healthy with no side-effect. Apart from this, all other people receiving the vaccine in the district on Tuesday are safe.

Dr Singare added that about 1.21 crore people have been vaccinated in the country so far, but so far no serious adverse event has been reported. The untimely death of the said worker has no relation with the corona vaccine.

Sen’s death caused panic among locals, especially those who were due to receive the second dose of vaccine.