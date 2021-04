Madhya Pradesh reports 12,727 corona cases with a 24.7 covid positive rate

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh reported 12,727 corona cases with a 24.7 corona-positive rate on Tuesday. The number of corona cases, as well as the corona-positive rate, is consistently increasing in the state. Active cases went up to 78,271 in the state. Around 51,385 samples were sent for testing, while 512 samples were rejected at the time of testing. The infection tally went up to 433,704 and the toll to 4,713 with 77 news deaths.

Indore reported 1,753 corona cases and its tally rose to 92,768, with the toll at 1,062. Bhopal’s tally went up to 71,967. Indore’s active cases went up to 12,324 and Bhopal’s active cases went up to 9,037.

Jabalpur reported 874 corona cases with 4,999 active cases, while Gwalior reported 1,061 corona cases with 6,975 active cases. Anuppur reported 400 corona cases with 957 active cases. Rewa reported 335 corona cases with 2,177 active cases, while Ratlam reported 217 with 1,238 active cases.