Madhya Pradesh: Most hospitals managing with great difficulty…‘Got oxygen today, but only God knows what’ll happen tomorrow’

BHOPAL: The oxygen crisis at the Covid centres in state capital continued on Tuesday. All of a sudden, the low supply of oxygen has been leading to several deaths of Covid patients at the hospitals. It has almost become a routine scene at the hospitals in the state capital.

On Monday, disruption in oxygen supply led to deaths in People’s Hospital. Sources at People’s Hospital said that demand was so high that meeting it was quite a challenge for them. “We’re totally dependent upon oxygen vendors,” they said. The hospitals are struggling to manage oxygen cylinders as the requirement keeps increasing manifold with the increasing number of Covid patients flowing in daily. Previously, deaths had occurred in CITI Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply.

However, the administration claimed that they supply oxygen cylinders according to the requirements of hospitals. Joint collector Rajesh Gupta said, “We’re closely monitoring the oxygen supply. We supply whenever we get a message about poor supply of oxygen. Actually, the demand is so high that it looks like a crisis all the time. But, even then, we’re trying hard to ensure regular supply.”