Madhya Pradesh reports 1,005 new Covid-19 cases, tally climbs to 233,445

BHOPAL: The state capital tally climbed to 37,739 as 121 more people were diagnosed with the Coronavirus on Tuesday. So far 559 people have died fighting the virus in Bhopal. In all 1938 Covid-19 samples were sent for testing. Two hundred and thirty six people were discharged from the hospital in the state capital.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1005 new cases on the day, taking its corona count 233,445. With 12 new deaths, the toll in the state has climbed to 3,502 on Tuesday. The state currently has 10,994 active cases, while the number of people cured of the infection stands at 218,828. In all 1053 people were discharged from hospital in a single day. The state Coronavirus positivity rate is 3.5 per cent.

Of the total 28,482 samples being sent for the testing on the day, 111 samples were rejected and 1005 were tested positive for the infection.

Indore reported 347 corona positives and the caseload has reached 52296, while the corona related fatalities are 844. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 48 and 44 new cases respectively. No new cases surfaced in Chhindwara and Dindori on the day.

Other districts which recorded a marginal rise in the cases include Rewa which reported 31 new cases, Khargone reported 28 positives, Ratlam and Satna 18 each. Dhar, Balaghat and Barwani reported 15, 16 and 17 corona positives respectively. Katni reported 16 new cases, Raisen 13.