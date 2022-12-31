Madhya Pradesh: Refurbishing Bhopal in poll year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal can look forward to having many facilities in 2023. Civil hospital, six-lane road and flyovers are on the anvil as assembly elections are due in 2023.

Six-lane road

The 16-km long, 105-foot wide, six-lane cement concrete road will run Kolar Tiraha to Golgaon Tiraha. It will cost Rs 222 crore. Other features will be beautification of squares, intersections falling in the middle of the road, and parking area on the surrounding land.

100-bed civil hospital in Narela

A 100-bed multi-storeyed civil hospital will be constructed at Subhash Nagar in Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency, medical education minister Vishvas Sarang announced on New Year eve. Its facilities will be at par with district hospital.

4-lane road

A four-lane road is being constructed at Neelbad under Huzur Vidhan Sabha constituency, which will cost Rs 215 crore. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 76 villages of Huzur area will get benefit of drinking water scheme.

Flyovers

Flyovers are proposed at Bhopal Haat Chouraha near Shaurya Smarak to 6 no bus stop, ISBT to Gautam Nagar, Ayodhya bypass to Karond Chouraha, Behind TT Nagar Stadium to Polytechnic College and Raukhedi Pump House to Visarjan Ghat of Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

An elevated corridor will also be constructed from Lady Hospital, Kali Mandir to Shahjahanabad police station via Alpana Tiraha-Nadra bus stand