Bhopal: Neelam Park sealed on day 2 of Gas Tragedy victims' 'nirjala' hunger strike; protesters demand revision of death figures, additional compensation among other things

Survivor organisations of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims have demanded to revise figures of death and the extent of injuries in this petition. | FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s Neelam Park where victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy are observing a ‘Nirjala’ (without water) hunger strike for additional compensation, was sealed on Saturday. It is the second day of the strike organised demanding the upward revision of figures of death and ailments caused by the tragedy.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Supreme Court is set to hear the curative petition on the matter of providing additional compensation to the victims on January 10. Survivor organisations of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims have demanded to revise figures of death and the extent of injuries in this petition.

Nawab Khan, of Bhopal Gas Peedit Mahila Purush Sangharsh Morcha, said that the Union Government is helping Dow Chemical escape liability. “That is why the Union Government is telling the Supreme Court that 90 per cent of the people exposed to Union Carbide’s deadly gas have been only temporarily injured'', he claimed.

According to Khan, the Union Government has deliberately chosen not to present hospital records and research data that reveals the names of those who were exposed to the gas and suffered permanent injuries and chronic diseases.