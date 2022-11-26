e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Raveena Tandon visits Satpura Tiger Reserve; praises the Jehnuma wilderness staff for hospitality

Madhya Pradesh: Raveena Tandon visits Satpura Tiger Reserve; praises the Jehnuma wilderness staff for hospitality

The ardent wildlife enthusiast praises the Jehan Numa Wilderness staff for their welcoming hospitality in a post on her Instagram account

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raveena Tandon recently travelled to the Satpura woods of Madhya Pradesh's Bori Safari Lodge with her kid while enjoying a break from her hectic work schedule. The ardent wildlife enthusiast praises the Jehan Numa Wilderness staff for their welcoming hospitality in a post on her Instagram account, where she talks about how much she enjoyed her safari adventures with them. She is currently residing at the Jehan Numa Retreat in Bhopal, where she is filming her future movie.

She captioned her pictures as she posted on social media with, "Back to where my heart belongs...#satpuratigerreserve #borisafarilodge @jehannumawilderness thank you for the warm hospitality. Cheers here's to a bunch of crazies who flew in from all over for a day in the jungle @saroshlodhi @rashathadani

Read Also
Bhopal: 300 people watch standard pistol matches at 65th National Shooting Championship
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Digvijaya falls during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, unhurt; BJP, Cong spar over road...

Watch Video: Digvijaya falls during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, unhurt; BJP, Cong spar over road...

Madhya Pradesh: Zoo administration makes special arrangements to protect birds, animals from cold in...

Madhya Pradesh: Zoo administration makes special arrangements to protect birds, animals from cold in...

Madhya Pradesh: Raveena Tandon visits Satpura Tiger Reserve; praises the Jehnuma wilderness staff...

Madhya Pradesh: Raveena Tandon visits Satpura Tiger Reserve; praises the Jehnuma wilderness staff...

Madhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria

Madhya Pradesh: One injured in celebratory firing in Bilkhiria

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested in connection with the murder of BJP councillor Shailendra Singh

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested in connection with the murder of BJP councillor Shailendra Singh