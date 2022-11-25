Bhopal: 300 people watch standard pistol matches at 65th National Shooting Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy, Bhopal, premises was packed with more than 700 shooters from different states and 300 spectators for the standard pistol matches in men and women’s category on Friday. It was the fifth day of 65th National Shooting Championship (pistol events). The standard shooting events including 10m pistol shooting and 25m shooting event in individual and team categories.

Madhya Pradesh has just won bronze medal in 25m Pistol Junior Men Civilian Team Category. The 65th National Shooting Championship (pistol events) began on November 20. It will end on December 12.

“On Friday, we had standard shooting events for men and women. On Saturday, we hold remaining events and medal function. Women’s events will begin shortly.”

About 6,500 shooters will participate in tournament from all over the country. All the shooters will come to the venue on different dates. Twenty shooters from MP Shooting Academy will participate. MP contingent will include approximately 150 shooters.