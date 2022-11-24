65th National Shooting Championship: Madhya Pradesh’s 20-year-old girl shooter bags two gold and one silver medal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy’s shooter, Ashi Chouksey has won two gold and one silver medal at the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (Nscc) (Rifle Events) held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala from November 20 to December 9.

Rifle shooter Chouksey won one gold in the 50m rifle 3P(position) junior women's singles event and won another gold medal in the 50m rifle 3P junior women's team event with Sharanya Lakhan and Nupur Kumrawat.

Chouksey won a silver medal along with Sunidhi Chauhan and Bandhvi Singh in the 50m rifle 3P senior women's team event.

In the championship, MP Shooting Academy's Prachi Kaurav, Sharanya Lakhan, and Nupur Kumrawat won the gold medal in the Junior Women Civilian Team event. Academy's Bandhavi Singh, Manisha Kathait, and Nupur Kumrawat representing the Senior Women Civilian team won the gold medal.