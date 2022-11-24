Madhya Pradesh: In the past 6 months, 1511 drivers charged for drinking and driving in Bhopal

Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the past six months in the capital city Bhopal, the traffic police have penalised as many as 1511 drivers for ‘drink and drive’, said the officials here on Thursday. The driving licence of 154 drivers is suspended for three months.

Deputy commissioner of police Hansraj told Free Press that action is going on continuously by the traffic police against drivers who drive after drinking alcohol.

From March 1 to October 31st, action has been taken against 1511 vehicle drivers and cases have been presented in the court, the Court imposed a penalty of more than Rs 13 lakh. Along with this, a letter has been written to the District Transport Officer for suspension of the driving license of these drivers under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Till now the driving licenses of 154 drivers have been suspended by them for three months. After the completion of the suspension period, the licensees will have to complete the entire process by giving an application along with the valid documents of self and the vehicle to the Regional Transport Officer, Bhopal for restoration of their license.

If a suspended licensee is found driving a vehicle with a suspended license, action will be taken against the driver for driving without a license under the Motor Vehicle Act. Along with this, a fine of Rs 15,000 will be imposed on the repetition of this offence.

