Madhya Pradesh: Ramcharitmanas-based competition for students

BHOPAL: A competition based on Ramcharitmanas, ‘Ayodhya Kand’, will be organised for school students studying in Class 9 and above. Students performing well in the competition will be taken to the Ayodhya Ram Temple for a visit as prize, said state convener of the Tulsi Manas Pratishthan, Raghunandan Sharma.

“The Tulsi Manas Prathishthan has been organising competitions based on Tulsidas and his creative writings. Now, the pratishthan has sent a proposal to the school education department on organising the competition,” said Sharma, talking to Free Press.

Objective type questions will be asked. The question paper will be designed keeping in mind the horizons of students of Class 9 and above. The competition will be completely based on ‘Ayodhya Kand’.

The competition will remain optional for students. Winners and top performers of the contest will be taken for a ‘special visit’ to the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The selection of students will be done from each district. On an average, 7-10 students will be selected from each district, which would take the overall number of students eligible for a free Ayodhya visit to 400-500.

The visit of students to Ayodhya will be done on the lines of ‘Teerth Darshan’ scheme. It is not necessary that all the students are taken at one go. They might be taken in different batches, said Sharma.

Convener of the Tulsi Manas Pratishthan said that it would have the responsibility of organising the event in coordination with the culture department, school education department and spirituality department.

