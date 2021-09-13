Bhopal: Now, Ramcharitmanas, Bhagwad Gita in college syllabus

BHOPAL: After the introduction of RSS founder Hedgewar and BJP leader Deendayal Upadhyaya by the medical education department, now the higher education department has introduced chapters on Ramcharitmanas and Bhagwad Gita in syllabuses in colleges across the state.

As the Congress termed the move "destruction of education" and demanded that the government be more practical by introducing chapters on vocational courses leading to employment, the higher education minister Mohan Yadav defended the move saying that it is aimed at teaching culture to students. “What is the harm in teaching about a country's culture to students? If this is interpreted as saffronisation of education then yes we are saffronising the syllabus,” said Yadav. The New Education Policy 2020 has been made for the betterment of all students. If we have Sanskrit in colleges we also have Urdu, added the minister.

Cong terms it destruction of education: Cong spokesperson KK Mishra said that the BJP dispensation is hell bent on destroying the education system of the country. “Children are sent to school and colleges to gain education. The government should try to make the syllabus more employment oriented and take steps in this direction,” said Mishra. Earlier, this government added Hedgewar and Deendayal Upadhyaya in medical education and now Ramcharitmanas and Bhagwad Gita have been added in higher education, he added.

New curriculum

--The new curriculum for the UG students of first year that was released 3 days ago comes into effect from this academic session. It has chapters like ‘Applied philosophy of Shri Ramcharitmanas’ as an optional subject in art stream.

--Another chapter ‘construction of the Ram Setu-unique example of engineering by lord Ram’, students will learn the engineering qualities of lord Rama.

--Other chapters included in the syllabus for personality development include topics like ‘highest qualities of human personality including Shri Ram’s obedience towards his father and extreme devotion’ and ‘Capacity to bear divine qualities and sign of higher personality’.

--Chapter on Mahabharata has been introduced in the foundation course of English. Besides English and Hindi, yoga and meditation have also been introduced in the foundation course.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:35 PM IST