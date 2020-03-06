Madhya Pradesh: Ram Van Gaman Path trust, budget gets Cabinet’s nod

BHOPAL: The state Cabinet has approved setting up of a trust to construct Ram Van Gaman Path.

The trust chaired by the Chief Minister will supervise the construction of Parikrama Marg from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak.

The trust comprises chief secretary, principal secretary of tourism, culture and spirituality and other officers.

Public relations minister PC Sharma said the cabinet principally approved construction of Sita temple in Sri Lanka.

A sum of Rs 5 crore has been sanctioned to build the temple at the place where Sita had to face the fire test (Agni Pariksha). A museum will also be set up there.

Budget presentation was also done at the Cabinet. The budget session is beginning from March 16.

According to sources, the budget may be worth Rs 2, 33, 000 crore. The Chief Minister said the budget should not be less than the last year’s.

The cabinet also approved land to Mahaveer Kirti Stambh in Bhind at the premium rate of Rs 0 to Re 1 every year.

Appointment of director and deputy director to run the CM helpline on contract basis has also been approved.

No private construction on temple land

Proposal for private construction on the land of government temples has been deferred.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said private construction could not be allowed on temple land, and such proposals should not be put up in future.

Adanis get 1, 320MW power plant

The Cabinet has approved buying 1,320MW power from Adani Power Limited. On the basis of tender, the plant will supply power to MP Power Management Company for Rs 4.79 each unit till 2026-27. The Government of India floated tenders for new power projects in MP for buying power for a longer period from the thermal power stations set up on the basis of design build, finance and own and operate method.

The Adanis quoted the cheapest of all the rates in the tender. Now, the Adanis have to set up power plant by taking loan from bank. The plant will get coal from six mines of WCL.