Madhya Pradesh: BSF chief Vivek Johri Johri to replace VK Singh as new DGP of state

BHOPAL: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Vivek Johri will take over as new Director General of Police (DGP) of MP after removal of current DGP VK Singh.

The state government issued the orders on Thursday.

Singh has been appointed director of sports and youth welfare.

IPS officer Johri is on central deputation. Special DGP Rajendra Kumar will discharge the responsibility of the DGP, till Johri assumes charge.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had shown the door to the then DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla after coming to power in the state.

Later, Shukla went to centre on deputation and was appointed CBI director.

The issue of appointment of new DGP was doing the rounds for the last one and half month.

On November 13,2019, the DPC was held and names of three IPS officers were finalised for the post of DGP of MP by the UPSC. The names of IPS VK Singh, Maithli Sharan Gupta and VK Johri were finalised.

On the other hand, IPS officer VK Johri did not express willingness to the appointment. The state government informed the UPSC about the ‘willingness’ of various other IPS officers for the post of DGP through its two letters written on July 15, and July 30,2019.

The state government had raised the objection that the name of Johri was incorporated by the UPSC itself which was a violation of the UPSC bylaws.

The state government rejected the proposal of the UPSC and decided to send the names shortly, on February 7,2020 through a letter.

Earlier the state government had appointed VK Singh as DGP of the state on January 30,2019. Since then he has been holding the post.

Sources said that CM Nath was not happy with the working of the DGP. Few of the incident that occurred during his watch annoyed the CM time to time.