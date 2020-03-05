Operation Lotus launched yo topple Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, from Gurgaon to Bhopal

Bhopal: Operation Lotus, launched with the avowed aim of toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, has floundered. Most of the legislators, who were expected to cross over to the BJP, returned to the party fold after a 24-hour-long drama.

Six of the ten MLAs -- Congress (six), BSP (two), SP (one) and Independent (one) – who were holed up in Gurgaon, are back home. Most of them were angry with the Kamal Nath government for one reason or the other.

On Tuesday night, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh went to Hotel Maurya Sheraton in Gurgaon, where the MLAs were cooped up. Singh established links with the restless MLAs, ferried them back to Bhopal by a chartered flight and handed them over to chief minister Kamal Nath.