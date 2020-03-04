Madhya Pradesh: Horse trading is MLAs’ frustration against CM Kamal Nath, says BJP gen secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore: National BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the party could have formed the government earlier even when they fell short of about five MLAs and when many of them were willing to join the saffron party.

Talking to mediapersons at his residence here on Wednesday, he said BJP doesn’t have anything to do with the ongoing political drama and horse trading. “It is the internal politics of Congress, which is at play,” he said. He targeted chief minister and state government by saying that it is the frustration of MLAs against the state government and Kamal Nath.

“Congress MLAs know that their future is not safe in hands of Kamal Nath and Congress as he didn’t fulfill any of the promises. We do not believe in such type of politics. We could have formed the government earlier. Congress MLAs are frustrated and angry that the leadership in Bhopal and New Delhi are not good,” Vijayvargiya added. He claimed that many Congress MLAs still want to join BJP.

Responding to a query whether BJP will make attempts to form government in the state, he said, “Let’s see, what happen in the future.”

We will not let BJP succeed: Yadav

Former state Congress party president Arun Yadav said state government is stable and no one can topple it. “Congress will not let BJP succeed in toppling the government. The recent political developments have exposed BJP’s true face,” he said while talking to mediapersons at Residency Kothi on Wednesday. State Congress secretary Nilabh Shukla said BJP always uses horse trading and other tactics to form government. “But this time, they will face true Congress activists and leaders,” he added.

Cong will complete term: Shukla

Congress MLA from assembly constituency Indore 1 Sanjay Shukla said Congress government will complete its tenure and continue to serve people.

“Government is doing good work against mafia and people are happy under the governance of Kamal Nath. True Congress soldiers will not come under any temptation by BJP,” he told mediapersons.

They tried 4 times but failed: Verma

PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday said “BJP’s black face” stand exposed. “BJP had tried four times to topple the government in last one year but failed. They couldn’t get success as the government is run by a strong leader Kamal Nath. Government is stable and will complete its tenure,” he added.