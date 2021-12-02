Madhya Pradesh: Rajiv Gandhi Technical University postpones practical exams

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rajiv Gandhi Technical University popularly known as Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogik Vishwavidyalya has postponed its practical examinations citing Covid guidelines.

A statement issued by the exam controller of the technical university said that the practical exams have been postponed in anticipation of guidelines to be issued by the government for Covid.

The statement said that practical exams will now be held after the theory papers. Practical exams of the university were to be held from December 2-9. Theory exams were scheduled after these practical exams.

Students had protested on the universityís premises on Monday demanding that offline exams should be cancelled. Students said that teaching was done online throughout the session therefore exams should also be held online. Moreover, most students come from outside of Bhopal. They will have to take room on rent and make all arrangements to appear in exams.

Exam controller of the university said that university has sought guidance from the technical education department.

