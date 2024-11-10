Madhya Pradesh: Rajgarh Woman Accuses Bhopal Deputy Collector Of Rape; Investigation Underway | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman from Rajgarh has accused Bhopal's Deputy Collector Rajesh Sorte of raping her on pretext of marriage, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman is from Rajgarh district and she filed a complaint with Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra on Friday. On the basis of her complaint, the SP assigned the investigation to SDOP (Sub-Divisional Officer of Police) Arvind Singh from Sarangpur.

At present, no FIR has been filed against the deputy collector, and further action will be taken on the basis of findings from the investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Collector Rajesh Sorte has totally denied the allegations and stated that the woman has a criminal background. He also stated that he was unaware of the nature of the accusations.

What was the matter?

The woman’s complaint claims that Rajesh Sorte, who was serving as the Tehsildar in Pachore in 2022. He lured her into a romantic relationship under the pretext of marriage. She alleges that he took her to various districts, government houses, VIP guesthouses, and even Delhi, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman also mentioned that she is a departmental employee. When she did not receive any attention from the police, she approached the Women’s Commission, Human Rights Commission and also SP Aditya Mishra.

Dy Collector denies all allegations

In response, Rajesh Sorte has stated he had lent the woman over 5 lakh rupees both offline and online to help her family with difficult situations. However, later he discovered that she has a criminal history.

After his transfer to Bhopal, he allegedly demanded the money back from her, but he has denied all the rape allegations.

The Sarangpur SDOP, Arvind Singh, confirmed that the case is under investigation and that appropriate action will be taken once the facts are clear.