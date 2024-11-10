Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Inspector Arrested For Taking ₹5k Bribe In Morena | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A team from Gwalior's Lokayukta arrested a sub-inspector on Sunday for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000. He was caught red-handed at the Kotwali Police Station in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.

The sub-inspector allegedly demanded the bribe from the nephew of an accused person, in return for preparing bail documents for him.

According to information, a man named Sandeep Gurjar filed a complaint with the Gwalior Lokayukta police superintendent on November 8. He stated that Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh Yadav had demanded a bribe to process his uncle's bail papers.

Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police formed a 15-member team under the direction of DSP Vinod Kushwaha, and instructed Sandeep to proceed with the payment as planned .

Notes were coated with chemical

The Lokayukta team coated the currency notes with a chemical and handed them to Sandeep Gurjar, who then gave the money to the sub-inspector.

As soon as the sub-inspector accepted the cash, the Lokayukta team surrounded him and conducted a chemical test on his hands.

After the chemical on his hands turned blue the bribe transaction was confirmed. The sub-inspector was then taken into custody for further investigation.

Tehsildar lodged complaint against victim’s uncle

According to information, an altercation took place between a local farmer and a tehsildar (revenue officer) in October. This made the tehsildar to file a complaint against the farmer. The sub-inspector had allegedly demanded the bribe to complete the bail documentation for the farmer, who was an absconding accused in the case.