Shocker! Canada-Based Gangster Hired Punjab Shooters For Gwalior Parolee Jaswant Singh Gill’s Murder; Two Arrested | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Police have solved the murder case of Jaswant Singh Gill, a prisoner on parole who was shot outside his home in Dabra on November 6. The murder was carried out by two hired shooters from Punjab. The two accused have been arrested in a joint operation by Gwalior Police and Punjab’s Faridkot Police, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the accused have been identified as Anmol Preet Singh and Navjot Preet Singh. They were caught in Kharar and found with advanced firearms. Police believe the two were acting on the orders of Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Dalla.

Gwalior SP Dharmveer Singh informed that Gill, who had been serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder, was out on parole at the time. The family members, on the other hand, suspect the involvement of a man named Satpal and his father who allegedly killed their Gill for revenge.

Accused already wanted in other murder cases

The police thoroughly reviewed CCTV footage from nearby hotels and lodges and found out that the killing was done by professional shooters. When traced the suspects’ movements, connections from Punjab were found out. The Gwalior police then coordinated with Punjab Police to capture the shooters. Both Anmol Preet Singh and Navjot Preet Singh were reportedly wanted in another murder case in Faridkot.

Shooters were hired by Canada resident

Both the accused admitted they had been hired by Arshdeep Dalla, a notorious figure on India’s most-wanted list, who resides in Canada and has connections to many killings contracts. Dalla was recently added to the Ministry of Home Affairs' list of terrorists. His influence was reportedly supported by Hardeep Nijjar, another KTF leader who was killed in Canada.

Police are currently investigating further connections to Dalla’s network, hoping to prevent additional contract killings linked to his gang.