VIDEO Viral: Madhya Pradesh School Student Tortured, Beaten For Posting Abusive Comment Against Yadavs On Social Media

Gaurighat police registered a case on the victim's complaint, confirming the viral video. The accused youths belong to the Yadav community and are currently on run.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A school student was tortured and beaten by two youths for allegedly commenting abuses against Yadavs on a social media post. The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur and was caught on camera.

The clip is now being widely circulated on social media. Gaurighat police registered a case on the victim's complaint, confirming the viral video. The accused youths belong to the Yadav community and are currently on the run.

The clip shows two youths hailing from Yadav community, forcing the school student, who can be seen in uniform, to sit like a rooster. One of them held his hair and asked, "Bol, Rao Sahab Yadav ji ki jai." Say, All hail Rao Sahab Yadav. As the victim boy repeats, the other accused youth beats him with a stick and asks him to say, "Yadav humare baap hain" (Yadavs are superior to us).

The victim could be heard hearing "sorry bhai, ab nahi karunga." (Sorry brother, I won't do it again), but in vain. The duo continued to abuse and assault him while one of their friends recorded the incident on the camera for fun.

Despite the victim's apologies, the accused in a white T-shirt hurled back-to-back tight slaps at the school student and warned him not to repeat.

It is said that earlier this week, the school student posted an abusive comment against Yadavs on a social media post. His comment caught the eyes of some youths belonging to the Yadav community. Feeling angry, they decided to take the revenge.

They are currently absconding.

