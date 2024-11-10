 Madhya Pradesh Police Updates Vocabulary To Use Simple Hindi Terms Instead Of Old Legal Words
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Police Updates Vocabulary To Use Simple Hindi Terms Instead Of Old Legal Words

Madhya Pradesh Police Updates Vocabulary To Use Simple Hindi Terms Instead Of Old Legal Words

Now, simple Hindi words will replace them to bridge the gap between legal language and everyday speech.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh police are now adopting a simpler vocabulary, replacing older legal terms with more common Hindi words.

For example, instead of saying an officer was "non-present" or "gair haazir," they will now say "absent" or "anupasthit." Similarly, "murder" will be referred to as "hatya" instead of "qatl," and "investigation" will be termed "anusandhan" rather than "janch-partal."

Read Also
Bhopal: Social Justice Dept Mulls Hike In Social Security Pension
article-image

These changes are part of a vocabulary update implemented by the MP Government, intended to make legal language more understandable for the public.

A total of 675 terms in the MP police dictionary have been revised. Previously, many of these terms came from Persian, Urdu, or English, which often created confusion among the public. Now, simple Hindi words will replace them to bridge the gap between legal language and everyday speech.

FPJ Shorts
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
Isha Koppikar Reveals Husband Timmy Narang's 'Irresponsible' Divorce Announcement Bothered Her: 'Was A Blunder'
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
‘There Were Days When I Had To Cry Deeply..’: School Friends Fame Navika Kotia Opens Up On Her Journey In Show (Exclusive)
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?
SA vs IND 2nd T20 Weather Update: Is Rain Set To Disrupt India-South Africa Clash in Gqeberha?
Pashmina Shawls To Woollens: Delhi-Based Designers To Create Ram Lalla's Winter Attire
Pashmina Shawls To Woollens: Delhi-Based Designers To Create Ram Lalla's Winter Attire

Legal expert Ankit Jain commented on the shift, saying that many old Persian or Mughal-era terms are unfamiliar to the general public, which affects understanding. With the new dictionary, these complex terms are being phased out in favor of simple Hindi alternatives, making police language more relatable.

Read Also
Bonsai Trees On Display In Bhopal: 50-Year-Old Bougainvillea, 42-Year-Old Hibiscus Draw Admiration
article-image

Local businessmen like Gaurav Khandelwal and Radhe also shared their thoughts, stating that these changes make the police’s language easier to understand for everyone. Radhe pointed out that since India has moved beyond both Mughal and British rule, it’s appropriate to use more Hindi terms in official communication.

As the police update their language, some still wonder when legal systems will also improve in curbing crime effectively. Meanwhile, the new terms have already been added to the official police dictionary, with the goal of making communication clearer and more accessible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker! Canada-Based Gangster Hired Punjab Shooters For Gwalior Parolee Jaswant Singh Gill’s...

Shocker! Canada-Based Gangster Hired Punjab Shooters For Gwalior Parolee Jaswant Singh Gill’s...

Madhya Pradesh Police Updates Vocabulary To Use Simple Hindi Terms Instead Of Old Legal Words

Madhya Pradesh Police Updates Vocabulary To Use Simple Hindi Terms Instead Of Old Legal Words

MP Nov 10 Weather Update: Winter Delays In State; Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior Still Around 32°C

MP Nov 10 Weather Update: Winter Delays In State; Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior Still Around 32°C

Bhopal: Social Justice Dept Mulls Hike In Social Security Pension

Bhopal: Social Justice Dept Mulls Hike In Social Security Pension

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium

Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium