Bhopal: Social Justice Dept Mulls Hike In Social Security Pension

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is some good news for beneficiaries of social security pension as the social justice department is working on a proposal to increase their pension. If it gets the nod of finance department then the pension will be more than double.

Sources in the Social Justice Department said that currently, beneficiaries of social security pension get Rs 600 per month. To provide further financial assistance to them, the department is mulling to increase pension to Rs 1500 per month. There are around 55.5 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension in the state.

An officer of social justice department said that social security pension covers old people, Kalyani women (widow) and destitute people. They are getting Rs 600 per month as social security pension. Centre gives Rs 300 and remaining Rs 300 is shared by the state government. Notably, few politicians have been raising their voice that the sum given under social security pension is very less and should be increased.

Former minister and sitting MLA Gopal Bhargava was vocal in this regard. He had sometimes back stated that Ladli Behna’s used to get Rs 1250 per month. On the contrary, people who are too aged gets mere Rs 600. He had pointed out towards this disparity. Luckily, his voice seems to have been heard.

Social Justice Department Minister Narayan Singh Kushwah told Free Press that the matter related to increase in social security pension is pending with the finance department.

Two options have been given, first to increase to Rs 1k and the second is to increase it to Rs 1500. Box A senior officer of social justice department said that permissions are needed at different level. Once permission is received from the finance department, the proposal will be sent to the cabinet for clearance. However the process will take substantial time. The finance department will assess the proposal and after assessing its financial health, it will take further decision on it.