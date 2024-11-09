 Bhopal Updates: Two Held For Making Fake ID Of Police Commissioner; Truck Mows Down Biker, Pillion Rider Injured
The Bhopal cyber crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons including mastermind of a gang involved in creating fake Facebook accounts of Bhopal police commissioner and other officials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
Two Held For Making Fake ID Of Police Commissioner | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal cyber crime branch on Saturday arrested two persons including mastermind of a gang involved in creating fake Facebook accounts of Bhopal police commissioner and other officials. They were arrested from Alwar in Rajasthan.

Deputy police commissioner Akhil Patel told Free Press that the accused created fake Facebook profile of Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra and other high-ranking officials. They befriended individuals linked to these accounts and lured them with offers of cheap furniture, claiming it was being sold due to an impending transfer of the officials. Once a deal was finalised, the accused used to convince victims to transfer money under the guise of processing bills and transportation.

The evidence collected by the cyber cell suggests the gang defrauded nearly 100 individuals using fake bank accounts and mobile numbers. On November 5, a complaint was lodged by local resident Mahesh Kumar, who lost Rs. 45,000 after receiving a fraudulent message from a fake Facebook account bearing police commissioner's photo.

Based on technical analysis and field investigation, the cyber crime team identified and apprehended Shakil, the mastermind, and his accomplice Sunil. Several mobile phones, SIM cards, and cash were seized from their possession during the operation. The accused are being interrogated further.

Truck Mows Down Biker, Pillion Rider Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A recklessly driven truck allegedly knocked down two men, who were on a bike, in city’s Sukhi Sewaniya area on Friday night, the police said. The man riding the bike died in the incident, while the pillion rider was injured. The truck driver sped away from the scene, the police added.

Sukhi Sewaniya police station TI Rambabu Choudhary told Free Press that the man who died has been identified as Mehtab Singh Rajput (30), a private company employee. He was heading towards his house on bike, with his friend, Ashok Silawat riding pillion.

On Vidisha bypass, a truck rushing at high speed knocked them down. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mehtab was declared dead upon arrival and SIlawat is said to be in a critical condition. The truck driver sped fled the scene and police have registered an FIR against him, they said.

