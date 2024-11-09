Bhopal: Deceased Man, Woman Tampered With Aadhaar Cards To Pose As Siblings | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police, probing the suicide case of a man and a woman hailing from Betul, confirmed on Saturday that the duo had tampered with their Aadhaar cards to pose as brother and sister, to get a rented accommodation in the area.

The police further confirmed that the duo were in a live-in relationship for three months and had concealed it from their family members. Ayodhya Nagar police station TI Mahesh Lilhare told Free Press that the man Sonu Mahale had left his house in Betul two years ago to search a job.

The woman named Payal Gujre had gone to Ujjain 7 months ago to pursue a computer course. Three months ago, she had moved into a live-in relationship with Mahale but had lied to her family members that she was still staying in Ujjain and revising the course.

Gujre’s father was to visit Bhopal

The investigating police officials told Free Press that Payal Gujre had recently told her father that she had found a job in Bhopal. To look after her job and accommodation arrangements, her father had told her that he would visit her in Bhopal. According to police officials, Sonu and Payal committed suicide as they may have feared that Gujre’s father would know of their relationship and end it.

Were in relationship since school

The relatives of Mahale and Gujre told police that cupid had struck them when they used to study together at a school in Betul. Sonu, after moving to Bhopal, used to work as an electrician, the probe by the police revealed.