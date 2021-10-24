Madhya Pradesh: Raja, Maharaja gird up their loins, begin by-poll campaigning from Khandwa

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Call it a coincidence or strategy but Raja and Maharaja of state politics have started campaigning in by polls after a long silence and both started with rallies from Khandwa lok sabha.

Former chief minister Digvijay Singh, often termed as Raja, started his day-long campaign in favour of Congress candidate Raj Narayan Singh Purni on Sunday.

At the same time popularly known as Maharaja, union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also started his campaign from Sunday and that too from Khandwa. Both are known to be bête noir and were together in Congress till a year ago.

Digvijay Singh had three rallies in the constituency. In his first speech, Singh said Shah, Modi and Mamu (term he uses for Shivraj Singh Chouhan) need to be reined in. “They think that voters will die but vote only for us. If they are not defeated they will further increase the price of fertilizers and fuel. They need to be reined,” said Singh addressing the crowd in Singot in Pandhana assembly.

Singh also addressed public rallies in Nepanagar and Omkareshwar in support of Congress candidates taking the BJP central and state leadership head on. Singh said the Modi led BJP government is on a selling spree of assets created by the Congress in the past 70 years and then they question what Congress did in 70 years of its rule.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed three rallies on Sunday, two of them were in Khandwa lok sabha. The main focus remained on the rally in Shahpur, hometown of deceased BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan.

