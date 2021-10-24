e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 15,906 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hoursThree security personnel injured in firing by terrorists in J-K's Poonch
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST

Bhopal: Kamal Nath is Bollywood movie character Mr India, says Uma Bharti

It is essential to remove such a person from power, says Sadhvi.
Staff Reporter
Uma Bharti | File photo

Uma Bharti | File photo

Advertisement

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Kamal Nath has turned into a Bollywood movie character Mr India, so it is essential to remove such a person from power, said former chief minister Sadhvi Uma Bharti while addressing a public meeting in Prathvipur constituency on Saturday.

BJP and Congress are putting in all their efforts to win all the four seats in by-elections. Polling will take place on October 30 in four constituencies that includes three state assembly seats of Jobat, Parthvipur and Raigaon and Khandwa parliamentary seat.

“Then then local Congress MLA Pradhuman Singh Lodhi supported BJP and toppled Kamal Nath government, which remained invisible when it came to working for public welfare,” Uma said. “All development works were stopped in Prathvipur assembly constituency by Kamal Nath government,” she added.

She said BJP believes in development and the state government is committed to developing the area.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Bureaucrats there to pick our slippers, says Uma

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal