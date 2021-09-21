Bhopal: Bureaucrats there to pick our slippers, says Uma

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti stoked a controversy on Monday by undermining the dignity of bureaucracy while government officials are there to pick up politicians' slippers.

The video on Uma Bharti's controversial remarks she made on Saturday went viral on social media on Monday. "This is all done by politicians. It is only a misconception. Bureaucracy is nothing. It is there to pick up slippers. It picks up our slippers. We all allow all this. Do you think bureaucracy dictates politicians? No, no, no. There are talks between the two sides in private and then bureaucracy comes with files", said Uma Bharti talking to a delegation of other backward classes (OBCs), who went to see her at her residence in Bhopal.

Uma said she had been CM and Union minister for 11 years and she knew how bureaucracy functioned under the politicians' thumb. "These are all baseless talks. The bureaucracy can't control us. Unki aukat hi kya hai? (What is their standing?). We are giving them a salary. We are giving them postings. We are giving them promotions and demotion. They don't have any standing (aukat). The fact is we (politicians) try to better our prospects in their name," said the leader. During the meeting with the OBC delegation on Saturday she advocated reservation in the private sector too as her remarks in the video suggest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 01:18 AM IST