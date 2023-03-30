Madhya Pradesh: Rain likely in Bhopal for next two days, other parts may witness drizzle

Madhya Pradesh: Rain likely in Bhopal for next two days, other parts also likely to witness drizzle | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The upcoming weekend may be a pleasant one as, capital city Bhopal along with several other parts of state are expected to experience light shower during the next two days. Thanks to seventh western disturbance in March!

Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur may also feel the effect.

Earlier on Wednesday, the effect of heat intensified. In many cities, the mercury remained above 37 degrees.

Six western disturbances have been reported so far in March, while another western disturbance will remain active on March 30-31. The effect of which can be seen till 1-2 April. However, according to the meteorological department there will be a change in the weather only on 30 and 31 March.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said, “From March 30, the Western Disturbance will be active in North India. Its effect will be seen in Madhya Pradesh on 30 and 31 March. Due to this, it may rain in many cities of the state. There will also be a situation of thunder and lightning. After this the weather will clear and the effect of heat will intensify.”

March 30

There is a possibility of lightning accompanied by thunder and lightning in Bhopal, Gwalior-Jabalpur division along with Bhind, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas and Shajapur districts. During this, strong wind can also blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour. On the same day, there will be a thunderstorm with a speed of 50 km per hour in Rajgarh, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Morena and Sheopur Kalan.

March 31

The impact will be seen in Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur divisions along with Sheopurkalan, Shahdol and Umaria districts. Wind can blow at a speed of 40 to 50 Km per hour in Bhind-Morena, Anuppur along with Sagar, Rewa and Gwalior divisions.