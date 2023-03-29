 Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says CM
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says CM

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says CM

Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station here on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference that day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said.

"PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi," the CM said.

The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference of the three forces on the same day. Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event. The conference will be held from March 30 to April 1, Chouhan said.

The defence minister will arrive in the state on March 30 to take part in the conference, he added.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling, will be held by the end of this year. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Woman duped on pretext of religious rituals in Shahjahanabad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says CM

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says CM

A peek into Defence Forces' arsenal at Fauji Mela in Bhopal

A peek into Defence Forces' arsenal at Fauji Mela in Bhopal

Bhopal: Scared, female jumps off auto after driver takes her to wrong direction at Kohefiza

Bhopal: Scared, female jumps off auto after driver takes her to wrong direction at Kohefiza

Madhya Pradesh: Four Cheetah cubs born at Kuno is the first Cheetah batch born in India after 75...

Madhya Pradesh: Four Cheetah cubs born at Kuno is the first Cheetah batch born in India after 75...

WATCH: Parents barge in MP's exam centre, lock the door and help their children cheat in presence of...

WATCH: Parents barge in MP's exam centre, lock the door and help their children cheat in presence of...