Madhya Pradesh: Rain deficit hits hydel power production

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The rain deficit in Madhya Pradesh has laid adverse impact on hydel power production adding to existing shortage of power in state, as per officials.

Four hydel power plants out of twelve are shut. They could not generate electricity due to low level of water in the supply dam. The total production capacity of these power plants stands at 2435 MW but could produce only 727 MW on Monday.

Deficit of rain in the monsoon season hasn’t fed the dams resulting in fall of hydel power in state. Thermal power stations too are working on low capacity as they are left with low amount of coal.

Power situation grim in MP

Current demand 11,000 MW

Generation 9500 MW

Deficit 1500MW

According to an official wishing anonymity, the current demand in state is 11,000 MW but the state could only produce 9500 MW from all its resources. There is gap of 1500MW which is being adjusted through unscheduled power cuts specially from rural areas.

“Power situation in state is grim. To add to the problems now the department has stopped showing figures on their website. Ending transparency in the system raises doubts,” said retired officer of the energy department, Rajendra Agarwal.

Lapse on part of management is the main reason behind the current crisis, he added.

Some BJP MLAs had recently complained about the power crisis in the state with CM Chouhan and had warned him that the issue could snowball in a major electoral issue and cause harm to party.

Hydel Power Plants

Name of Dam, Capacity, production (as on 29/8/2021)

Indira Sagar, 1000, 334

Omkareshwar, 520, 00

Gandhi Sagar, 115, 00

Pench, 160, 72

Bargi, 90, 85

Bansagar 1, 315, 185

Bansagar 2, 60, 00

Bansagar 3, 30, 00

Bansagar 4, 20, 10

Birsinghpur, 20, 20

Mehdikheda, 60, 00

Rajghat Rajgarh, 45, 21

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 11:19 PM IST