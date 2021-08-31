Madhya Pradesh: Government will resolve power shortage problem within five days, says HM Narottam Mishra

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday admitted the shortage of power in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. However, he attributed the same to rainfall deficit, shortage of coal in the state and technical snags in power plants.

Taking cognizance into the matter, the minister assured the citizens that the state government will resolved the problem within 5 days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, BJP MLA from Vindhya region Narayan Tripathi and MLA from Bundelkhand region Rakesh Giri had written to the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about, what they said, worsening power supply situation in their respective region.

BJP MLA from Tikamgarh, Rakesh Giri, in his letter has said that there are frequent power cuts in his region for 12-15 hours at a stretch.

“Farmers cannot water their fields because of power cuts. Moreover, even common people are affected and are angry because of frequent power cuts,” wrote Giri.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Maihar, Narayan Tripthai too had written to CM Chouhan and apprised him of power break down in Vindhya region.

Both the MLAs have also written that consumers are getting inflated electricity bills. This could snowball into a major electoral issue, said Tripathi.

On the other hand, former CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath warned of state wide protest.

“There is huge gap between demand in supply in power and the government is ignorant about it? During our government we never allowed such a situation and supplied electricity at cheap rates to the consumers,” tweeted Kamal Nath.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 04:44 PM IST