Bhopal: Twitterati divided over IAS officer Jangid’s cup of tea

BHOPAL: The twitterati was divided on IAS officer Lokesh Jangid’s offer for a cup of tea to a twitter user. While a section trolled him, another section came out in defence of Jangid and said that the girl didn’t do the right thing. Jangid had sent a direct message on twitter to a girl member inviting her over for a cup of tea. However, the girl posted the screenshot of the message over Twitter saying ‘Ye Sab Kya Hai.’

Jangid’s response was, ‘I am a civil servant in MP. Randomly came across your profile while navigating through replies on Swara’s house-warming rituals. Incidentally I am in Delhi today and tomorrow. Would like to see you over a cup of tea somewhere in case you are free and willing.’ While a section of Twitter users trolled him for his offer, he got good support too on social media. A twitter member Chandni Preeti wrote ‘I want to let you know, as a woman, that you are not wrong and you do not feel ashamed. In fact I would love to have a cup of tea with you.’ Some of the Twitter users even said the girl did it for fame. “Congratulations, you have got your one day fame. You go girl, good day for feminism,” commented Utkarsh on twitter.

IAS officer Jangid had recently hit the headlines when he wrote a post on his frequent transfers. He had also said that he will write a book after his retirement exposing the facts. He fell victim to online fraud and was duped of Rs 17,000 couple of days ago.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 10:40 PM IST