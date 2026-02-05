 MP News: Lecture Halls In New Medical Colleges Fall Short Of NMC Norms, Claims National Medical Commission
Lecture halls in newly opened government medical colleges in Sheopur, Satna and Singrauli allegedly fail to meet National Medical Commission norms. FAIMA said halls resemble coaching classrooms, forcing online lectures. While NMC mandates fully equipped, gallery-type, air-conditioned theatres, college authorities claim facilities are being upgraded and students are provided all essentials.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New government medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, including those recently established in Sheopur, Satna and Singrauli, are yet to meet norms laid down by National Medical Commission (NMC).

While no specific or immediate reports of missing seating arrangements in newly built colleges appear in top search results, NMC guidelines clearly mandate that lecture theatres must have proper gallery-type seating for 20% more than student intake, along with audio-visual aids and internet connectivity.

As per NMC norms, medical colleges must provide adequate built-up space for teaching, including fully equipped, air-conditioned lecture theatres. Each lecture theatre must accommodate 20% more students than annual intake, with approximately 1.40 sq.m per student. There should be a minimum of four to six lecture theatres, preferably air-conditioned and of gallery type, with seating capacity of 240 students each, along with one lecture hall in hospital premises having seating capacity of 300 students.

Lecture theatres must be equipped with independent audio-visual aids, including overhead projector, slide projector, LCD projector and microphone. These lecture halls are to be shared by all departments in a programmed manner. Provision for E-class is mandatory, and lecture halls must be capable of conversion into virtual classrooms. Existing colleges are required to introduce these facilities within one year.

article-image

FAIMA national executive member Dr Akash Soni said, Lecture halls look like coaching class. There must be proper lecture theatre as per NMC norms. There are ill-equipped lecture halls in newly built government medical colleges like Singrauli, Satna and Sheopur. This is the reason most lectures are conducted online.

Responding to allegations, Dr R D Dutt, Dean of Singrauli Medical College, said, The building is fantastic and we have received furniture. Everything is being put in order. Students are being given every facility.

