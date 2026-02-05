Bhopal News: IISER Maps Future Of AI-Driven, Knowledge-Based City

MP News: IISER Maps Future Of AI-Driven, Knowledge-Based City |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal on Thursday organised a high-level brainstorming session titled “Roadmap for Knowledge & AI City”, bringing together policymakers, academicians and institutional leaders to discuss the future of innovation-driven urban development.

Addressing the gathering, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya outlined the vision for developing global-standard city townships in Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted the role of Make in India initiative in accelerating industrial growth and positioning Bhopal as a hub for technology and innovation.

MLA Rameshwar Sharma spoke about ongoing urban development projects in the city, stressing that sustainable infrastructure and advanced technologies are key to transforming Bhopal into a model city of the future.

IISER Bhopal Director Prof. Gobardhan Dasemphasised the importance of strong collaboration between educational institutions, government bodies and industry. He said that such partnerships are essential for building a knowledge-driven ecosystem and promoting AI-powered innovation.

Three thematic panels explored critical aspects of the vision. The first focused on infrastructure, digital integration, and education frameworks. The second highlighted government-industry-academia synergy for research and innovation. The third examined employment generation, economic growth, quality of life and long-term urban sustainability.