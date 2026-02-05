Bhopal News: Helmet Rule For Pillion Riders Loses Steam After Brief Drive; Only Handful Follow Rule On Roads

MP News: Helmet Rule For Pillion Riders Loses Steam After Brief Drive; Only Handful Follow Rule On Roads |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The order making helmets mandatory for pillion riders on two-wheelers seems to have lost impact, barely months after it was enforced with much fanfare by traffic police officials.

The rule, enforced following instructions by ADG PTRI in November, applies not just in Bhopal but also in other big cities including Indore and Jabalpur, making helmet compulsory for riders above four years of age.

Initially, traffic cops in Bhopal launched an intensive checking drive for a week, issuing hundreds of challans. The massive effort created a noticeable impact, and pillion riders were seen wearing helmets.

However, the situation on city roads today is very different. After the brief enforcement drive, compliance and police strictness have slowed. Only a handful of pillion riders now wear helmet. At many traffic points, police are largely focused on cars and heavy vehicles, giving minimal attention to two-wheeler pillion violations. This on-ground scenario contrasts with claims that the rule will soon be enforced across the state.

Negligence by commuters is also a factor. Traffic officials said violators caught at checking points often claim ignorance of the new rule, despite extensive awareness programmes conducted before enforcement began.

Additional DCP (Traffic) BasantKaul said enforcement has not stopped. Regular action continues against pillion riders without helmet, with over 500 challans issued so far. He said that the rule will continue to be enforced for public safety.

Similar drives in 2011, 2022

Similar enforcement campaigns have been conducted in the past. Then DGP S.K. Raut had directed strict action against two-wheeler riders without helmet in Bhopal on May 10, 2011. Another drive was conducted during the tenure of Bhopal DIG Santosh Singh.

In October 2022, Jabalpur High Court instructed police to enforce stricter compliance regarding helmets for pillion riders.