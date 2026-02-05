MP News: Stray Dogs Take Over City’s Public Spaces; Public Safety At Risk As Schools And Transport Hubs Remain Unsecured | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Schools, colleges, bus terminals and railway stations areas meant to be safe for the public have effectively turned into shelters for groups of stray dogs, despite clear directives from the Supreme Court to make sensitive areas dog-free.

The menace of stray dogs continues unchecked across the city, raising concerns over public safety. Stray dogs were seen roaming freely at major transit points and educational institutions. Market places such as 10 No. Market and New Market also reported multiple locations with aggressive dog packs, especially near garbage bins.

Shopkeepers alleged that despite repeated complaints, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) action remains superficial. Educational campuses including Barkatullah University and several schools reported frequent dog bite incidents near their gates.

According to the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has over one million stray dogs, with nearly 120,000 in Bhopal alone. The city records more than 19,000 dog bite cases annually.

In January 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that the presence of dogs in institutions like schools and hospitals violates citizens’ right to life and ordered their relocation to shelter homes. However, Bhopal still lacks adequate dog shelters.

Meanwhile the BMC claims sterilisation and vaccination drives are ongoing, residents say the three existing ABC centres are insufficient. Complaints often result in dogs being released back into the same areas.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain said efforts to control the dog population and remove strays from public places are underway.