MP News: Hindutva Itself Is Nationhood, Says CM Mohan Yadav At Haridwar's Sant Sammelan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said India takes pride in Hindutva, and Hindutva itself is the essence of nationhood.

Yadav said Adi Shankaracharya took the Sanatan culture to new heights and shared a special bond with Madhya Pradesh.

He made the statements at a Sant Sammelan in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, during the ‘Pratima Pran Pratishtha’ at the Gurudev Samadhi Mandir organised by the Samanvay Seva Trust on Thursday.

With the objective of ensuring the eternal flow of the Sanatan tradition, Sants and the government are working in close coordination. Established by the Samanvay Seva Trust in Haridwar, the Bharat Mata Mandir is infusing renewed energy into society and the nation.

Yadav paid homage to Padma Bhushan Swami Satyamitranand Giri Maharaj, a torchbearer of the Adi Shankaracharya tradition, a proponent of Vedic Sanatan culture, and the founder of the country’s first Bharat Mata Mandir.

He said the state government was making arrangements for Simhastha. He invited all Sants to Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain.

CM performs yogic exercises

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed yogic exercises with Ramdev at Patanjali Yogpeeth. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga became a global movement. He urged everyone to make yoga part of their daily life.