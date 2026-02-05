MP News: State Government Submits Reply In Vijay Shah Case |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday submitted its reply in Vijay Shah case to the Solicitor General’s office in New Delhi. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sheo Shekhar Shukla and Secretary (Home) Krishnaveni Desabastu filed the response on behalf of the state. The next hearing is scheduled for February 9.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the state government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction for prosecution in connection with an FIR registered against Minister Vijay Shah over his remarks referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists.”

The state government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the court’s directive. The SIT may seek more time for investigation.

Earlier, the SIT had submitted its report to the state government seeking sanction, which is mandatory for the court to take cognisance of offences under Section 196 (1) (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The Supreme Court was informed that the state government had not taken any decision on the request for sanction, citing pendency of the matter before the court. The SC had expressed disappointment over the delay of five months.