 MP News: State Government Submits Reply In Vijay Shah Case
MP News: State Government Submits Reply In Vijay Shah Case

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday submitted its reply in the Vijay Shah case to the Solicitor General’s office in New Delhi. The response was filed by senior home department officials. The Supreme Court, which has expressed concern over delays, will hear the matter next on February 9.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Thursday submitted its reply in Vijay Shah case to the Solicitor General’s office in New Delhi. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sheo Shekhar Shukla and Secretary (Home) Krishnaveni Desabastu filed the response on behalf of the state. The next hearing is scheduled for February 9.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed the state government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction for prosecution in connection with an FIR registered against Minister Vijay Shah over his remarks referring to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists.”

The state government had already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the court’s directive. The SIT may seek more time for investigation.

